June 13, 2018 8:49 pm

Hamilton councillor suggests Ward 7 appointee be selected through ‘open, fair and transparent’ application process

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

City Council must decide how it will fill a vacancy in Hamilton's ward 7.

There’s a proposal to fill the soon-to-be vacant Ward 7 seat on Hamilton City Council through an application process.

Councillor Matthew Green suggests that interested residents be invited to fill out an application, make their case at a general issues committee meeting, and that the appointee be selected by written ballot.

Green says it’s about being “open, fair and transparent.”

He adds that he’s “not attached to the people, or the horses in the race, as much as I am the process.”

Green also stresses that it’s a chance to say to the public that “we won’t make decisions in back rooms.”

The proposal has been referred to the governance review sub-committee, which meets on June 26.

Council must appoint a replacement to newly-elected Flamborough-Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MP Donna Skelly, even though the next municipal election is just over four months away.

