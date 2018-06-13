Hamilton councillor suggests Ward 7 appointee be selected through ‘open, fair and transparent’ application process

There’s a proposal to fill the soon-to-be vacant Ward 7 seat on Hamilton City Council through an application process.

Councillor Matthew Green suggests that interested residents be invited to fill out an application, make their case at a general issues committee meeting, and that the appointee be selected by written ballot.

Green says it’s about being “open, fair and transparent.”

READ MORE: Ward 7 byelection runner-up makes case for appointment to city council

He adds that he’s “not attached to the people, or the horses in the race, as much as I am the process.”

Green also stresses that it’s a chance to say to the public that “we won’t make decisions in back rooms.”

READ MORE: Voters keep Hamilton area predominantly NDP orange

The proposal has been referred to the governance review sub-committee, which meets on June 26.

Council must appoint a replacement to newly-elected Flamborough-Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MP Donna Skelly, even though the next municipal election is just over four months away.