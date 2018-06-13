Baseball
June 13, 2018 3:25 pm

Victoria HarbourCats’ Brian McRae talks West Coast League baseball

By Global News
Brian McRae spent 10 years roving center field for several Major League teams, including Kansas City, Colorado and Toronto.

In 2016, McRae signed a two-year contract as the head coach of the West Coast League’s Victoria HarbourCats.

The HarbourCats are in Kelowna for a three-game stand against their B.C. rival Kelowna Falcons.

McRae describes the experience that players receive in the WCL invaluable.

As a player, he wished he could have had the same experience instead of stepping straight out of high school into professional baseball.
Baseball
Brian Mcrae
Kelowna
Kelowna Falcons
Travis Lowe
West Coast League

