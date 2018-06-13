Barrie man facing charges after alleged robbery

A man from Barrie is facing charges after an alleged robbery at a bank.

According to police, on Tuesday, June 12 at approximately 7 a.m., officers were called to the Scotiabank on Collier Street after receiving reports of a robbery.

When police arrived on scene, the victim told officers a man approached him from behind, threatened him and demanded money.

The victim told police the suspect took some cash and fled on foot. Police say the victim was not physically hurt during the incident.

Police say a few hours later, at around 7 p.m., detectives arrested a 45-year-old man from Barrie in connection with the alleged robbery.

Police charged the suspect with robbery and theft. He is scheduled to appear in court sometime early next month.