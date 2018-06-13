Retaining wall near house collapses

Change Location
Newscasts & Videos
A retaining wall near a home in Kelowna has collapsed.
A retaining wall has collapsed in the Black Mountain area of Kelowna.The area has been the subject of concerns about ground-water problems in the past few months.
More to come.
Geotechnical engineers are coming to inspect this retaining wall in Kelowna’s Black Mountain area that has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/qu7DIS8xyg— Kimberly Davidson (@Kimberly_Global) June 13, 2018
Geotechnical engineers are coming to inspect this retaining wall in Kelowna’s Black Mountain area that has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/qu7DIS8xyg
— Kimberly Davidson (@Kimberly_Global) June 13, 2018
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Politics
Canada
Money
Economy
Consumer
More Weekly Flyers
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.