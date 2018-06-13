Canada
June 13, 2018 2:39 pm

Retaining wall near house collapses

By Online journalist  Global News

A retaining wall near a home in Kelowna has collapsed.

Kimberly Davidson / Global News
A retaining wall has collapsed in the Black Mountain area of Kelowna.
The area has been the subject of concerns about ground-water problems in the past few months.

More to come.

