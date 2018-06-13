‘The Nun’ trailer: First look at ‘Conjuring’ prequel the stuff of nightmares

The idea of a murderous nun sends chills down the spine, doesn’t it?

You won’t have to wait very long for The Nun, a spinoff of popular horror franchise The Conjuring, set to hit theatres in September.

READ MORE: ‘Dumbo’ trailer: Tim Burton live-action movie revisits classic Disney tale

The Nun is a prequel, exploring the origins of The Conjuring 2‘s evil nun, Valek; set in 1952, the movie follows a priest and his assistant as they look into the suicide of a young woman in a Romanian abbey.

Together they uncover an unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force as the abbey becomes a battleground between the living and the damned.

Replete with religious imagery and dark, empty corridors, The Nun looks to be a fright fest.

READ MORE: Neal Boyd, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 3 winner, dead at 42

The Nun is directed by Corin Hardy, who previously led the 2015 horror movie The Hallow. It stars Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight), Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story), Bonnie Aarons and Charlotte Hope.

Conjuring director James Wan is the movie’s co-writer, along with Gary Dauberman, who also wrote Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation.

(You can watch the trailer, top.)