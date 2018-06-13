Power outages reported across Montreal as expected storm approaches

About 40,000 people are out of power in Montreal and the south shore, according to Hydro-Quebec.

It tweeted out that teams have been deployed to reestablish service.

Une panne d'électricité touche présentement environ 40 000 clients au centre-ville de @MTL_Ville et sur la #Rivesud (@VilleLongueuil @VilleStLambert). Nos équipes sont déployées afin de rétablir le service le plus rapidement possible. — Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) June 13, 2018

There are currently no weather alerts on effect for the Montreal region, but rain — with a risk of thunderstorm — is expected Wednesday afternoon leading into Thursday.

Southwest wind are expected to hit 20 km/h, gusting to 40.

More to come.