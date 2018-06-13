Weather
Power outages reported across Montreal as expected storm approaches

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

There are power outages across Montreal.

About 40,000 people are out of power in Montreal and the south shore, according to Hydro-Quebec.

It tweeted out that teams have been deployed to reestablish service.

There are currently no weather alerts on effect for the Montreal region, but rain — with a risk of thunderstorm — is expected Wednesday afternoon leading into Thursday.

Southwest wind are expected to hit 20 km/h, gusting to 40.

More to come.

