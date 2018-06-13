John White joins Hamilton Tiger-Cats practice roster

An experienced running back has joined the Tiger-Cats. Free agent John White has been added to the practice roster.

The 26-year-old played in 41 games with the Eskimos from 2013 to 2017.

He compiled 376 carries for 2,110 yards and 12 touchdowns, and added 84 receptions for 736 yards and four touchdowns.

He was named a CFL and West Division All-Star in 2014.

The Tiger-Cats also announced that wide-receiver Damarr Aultman has been released.

Hamilton plays their 2018 regular-season opener on Saturday in Calgary. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

