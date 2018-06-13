Brockville Police release heartfelt video of family looking for missing person

The Brockville Police Service posted a video on their Twitter and Facebook accounts Wednesday of a family desperately pleading with a missing family member to come home.

Josh Hawkins has been missing since January 28, and police say they have no new leads on the case. They released the video in the hope that someone might know something about Hawkins’ whereabouts.

The Facebook post reads, “Josh your mom, Kim Snider, Sisters Sarah Hawkins, Jessica Maloney, Rebecca Kippen and Shania Snider-Beausoleil and son Dax Hawkins miss you so very much.”

At the beginning of the video, Hawkins’s mother begins to speak, but breaks down in tears almost instantly.

Hawkins is described as a 29-year-old white male, approximately six feet tall, weighing 175 pounds. His mother says he has several tattoos including a very special one to him and his sisters — a red heart on his right arm.

Hawkins was was last seen late in the evening on Jan. 28, in the area of Hamilton Street and the CN tracks. Police say he was wearing a yellow Tommy Hilfiger sweater, a teal polo shirt, and black shoes.

Police would not divulge any more information about Hawkins’ disappearance, but asked anyone with information to contact the Brockville Police at 613-342-0127.