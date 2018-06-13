Donald Trump says North Korea no longer a nuclear threat: ‘sleep well!’

North Korea no longer poses a nuclear threat to the rest of the world, or at least that is according to U.S. President Donald Trump.

A day after his historic nuclear summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jon Un in Singapore, Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday saying the meeting was a “very positive experience” and “everyone can feel much safer than the day I took office.”

Just landed – a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Trump added: "Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer – sleep well tonight!"



Although Trump declared North Korea no longer poses a nuclear threat, many experts are divided on whether the summit produced anything substantial, such as a clear timeline of denuclearization.

On Tuesday, Trump and Kim signed a statement outlining four points, including reaffirming a commitment to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. In return, Trump has promised to stop U.S. military drills in South Korea.

But some argue North Korea didn’t go any further than previous promises.

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Corker, said it was difficult to assess what had happened at the summit.

“While I am glad the president and Kim Jong Un were able to meet, it is difficult to determine what of concrete nature has occurred,” Corker said in a statement.

But others said it’s a great step forward for peace.

“All of that points to a new era of the relationship between the United States and North Korea,” Tina Park, vice president of the NATO Association of Canada, told Global News.

North Korea is believed to possess more than 50 nuclear warheads, with its atomic program spread across more than 100 sites constructed over decades to evade international inspections. Trump insisted that strong verification of denuclearization would be included in a final agreement, saying it was a detail his team would begin sorting out with the North Koreans next week.

As Trump acknowledged that denuclearization would not be accomplished overnight, the North suggested Wednesday that Trump had moved away from his demand for complete denuclearization before U.S. sanctions on the long-isolated country are removed.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said the two leaders “shared recognition to the effect that it is important to abide by the principle of step-by-step and simultaneous action in achieving peace, stability and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” KCNA also reported that Trump had expressed his intention to lift sanctions “over a period of goodwill dialogue” between the two countries.

— With files from Global News’ Rebecca Joseph and the Associated Press