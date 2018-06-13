City of Vancouver praising new federal funds to tackle homelessness

“It’s great to see this renewed commitment.”

The City of Vancouver is praising the federal government’s revised strategy to reduce homelessness and help with housing affordability.

Director of Affordable Housing Abi Bond says those are key issues that will be addressed together, including additional speeding that will help Indigenous Peoples specifically.

“That’s a very welcomed step and something that we would like to work on with them, we continue to see over representation of Indigenous people in our homeless population and we need to take action,” she said.

“Both in delivering more services, but also more housing directly that’s affordable to people who need it.”

Ottawa announced Monday it’s giving cities across the country $2.1-billion over 10 years, along with more leeway for local initiatives to cut the number of homeless people in half.