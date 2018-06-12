Woman injured, dog killed after shooting involving OPP in Almonte: police watchdog

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The province’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a shooting involving provincial police in a community southwest of Ottawa.

The Special Investigations Unit says two OPP officers went to a home in Almonte, Ont., on Tuesday morning as part of an investigation.

The SIU says while the officers were on the porch of the house two dogs came out of the home and both officers were bitten.



Story continues below OPP officer in Almonte discharged firearm multiple times at dog after dog bit that officer and her partner. As a result of a civilian being struck, the SIU has invoked its mandate. https://t.co/jsEO4Wt4A8 — SIU (@SIUOntario) June 13, 2018

The agency says one officer discharged her firearm multiple times at one of the dogs and a bullets struck and seriously injured a 64-year-old woman who was on the porch with the officers.

The woman and both officers were taken to hospital for treatment, while the dog died of its injuries at the scene.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.