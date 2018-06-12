Accomplished golf coach opens high-profile teaching academy in Calgary

Paul Horton has been a golf instructor in Calgary for over 30 years and is gaining acclaim–not only in Canada, but south of the border.

The former swing coach to four-time PGA Tour winner Stephen Ames has been approach by The Golf Channel to open the first Golf Channel Academy in Canada.

“I’ve been doing this close to 40 years now,” Horton said. “To be the first in Canada and the second outside of the U.S. to open a Golf Channel Academy is pretty special–and we look forward to leading in Canada with golf instruction.”

Horton is the 2017 PGA of Canada National Coach of the Year and will be joined by accomplished Calgary golf instructors Tiffany Gordon and Bob McArthur to run the all-ages golf academy based at Heritage Pointe Golf Club just south of Calgary.

“He obviously won coach of the year for the province and all of Canada for last year, so more plaques for him,” McArthur said. “He works with a lot of the elite juniors nationally.”

Gordon is excited that Calgary golf instruction under Horton’s guidance is being recognized by worldwide TV network Golf Channel, based in Orlando, Fla.

“Paul is very well decorated,” Gordon said. “He’s a great coach and great ambassador for the game. He coaches elite players, juniors–the development side of it. He’s just a fantastic golf coach which is recognized not only in Canada, but in North America, as well.”

Current and former students who’ve worked with Horton also include PGA Tour pro Steven Bowditch, eighth-time Canadian Long Drive champion Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk and six-time World Long Drive champion Jason Zuback.