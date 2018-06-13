Scott Thompson: Why does Trump get along better with our enemies than allies?

How are we citizens of North America supposed to interpret U.S. President Donald Trump when he appears to treat the world’s historic enemies better than he does long-trusted allies?

As one of many examples, one has only to look at his doubled-down dogging in the media of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the G7, while heaping praise on dictator Kim Jong Un, who keeps his people in the stone age.

Sooner or later, you have to ask yourself why Trump has an easier time with the world’s shadiest leaders and a difficult time with those who fought shoulder-to-shoulder for freedom and democracy.

Instead of being suspicious of proven election interference, Trump is suggesting Russia should be included as part of the G8.

A position they lost after forcefully taking over Crimea.

And now, some are suggesting Trump could win a Nobel Peace Prize for his meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and possibly forestalling a future nuclear confrontation.

He has already suggested he will stop U.S. military exercises with South Korea and remove troops.

Forget the past and move forward was a common thread pushed by the two sides.

Although very difficult for many, especially in Korea, but perhaps easy for Trump, considering he doesn’t have much knowledge or interest in the history of this brutal regime.

Trumps enjoys all of the attention, pomp, pageantry and perks dictators get, but forgets the human price paid by their citizens.

That’s where it may become difficult to sell his love affair with the likes of Russia to his base — if they ever catch on.

