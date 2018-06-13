Over 50 local restaurants participating in 2018 YYC Burger Battle

Burger fanatics are in for a treat at this year’s YYC Burger Battle, beginning Friday, June 15.

The event runs for 10 days and aims to provide local chefs with a platform to share their most outrageous creations.

This is the second year for the battle and over 50 local restaurants are participating, according to the event’s website.

“This festival allows local chefs to show their culinary chops,” said Heath Kai, spokesperson for YYC Burger Battle.

The festival is partnering with The Alex and will be donating burger proceeds to the local charity.

Kai said The Alex was chosen because it is not often featured in popular Calgary events. He and the other volunteers at YYC Burger Battle wanted to support a local non-profit that gives back to both children and families in the community. The Alex also hosts cooking classes, which Kai suggests teach people to take care of themselves.

Last year’s winner was Naina’s Kitchen with the “Sugar Rush Burger.” The Sugar Rush was a half-pound Alberta beef burger, stuffed with Canadian back bacon and local cheese curds, topped with Canadian cheddar sandwiched in between a house-made glazed doughnut, according to the event website.

Naina’s Kitchen is back this year with the “Boozy Burger,” an alcoholic-infused treat featuring nine different types of liquor infused into the eight-ounce sandwich.

The only rules for the contest are that the burger must include some kind of protein and must be an original creation not featured on the restaurant’s regular menu.

The website also features an interactive burger map where you can search styles and price ranges, as well as locations of participating restaurants.

Guests can vote for their favourite burger by texting in to the YYC Burger Battle phone number listed online until June 24.