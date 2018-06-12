Several people bear sprayed as crime spree hits Rocky View County: RCMP

Five people were arrested after a series of assaults and attempted vehicle thefts in the Rocky View County area, west of Calgary, Monday night.

The crime spree began at around 10 p.m., according to a media release from the Alberta RCMP, and concluded early Tuesday morning.

Over the course of the evening, police said a pedestrian, some athletes and a motorist were attacked with bear spray.

Another Rocky View County resident reported a break-in to her garage and vehicle.

As RCMP attempted to track the suspects, officers said a police vehicle was rammed, injuring a constable. Another constable was also injured during the arrest attempt.

Damage was also reported to the side of a house, after it was rammed with a truck after an unsuccessful break-in attempt, police said.

The constables sustained minor injuries.

In total, three men and two women were arrested. Police did not say whether charges have been laid.

RCMP said the crime spree is still under investigation.

Anyone who can provide information on the events are encouraged to call the RCMP’s Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000.