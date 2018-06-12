Three Regina schools currently in ‘Secure the Building’ protocol

Three schools in Regina’s north end are currently in a Secure the Building protocol in response to a social media message.
Police said it is unsure of the validity of the social media message, but for a precaution St. Peter’s, Archbishop M. C. O’Neill and Thom Collegiate are all in the Secure the Building protocol.
Secure the Building is a situation where it is believed a threat is currently outside the building, resulting in the decision to secure the school whereby all outside doors will be locked to secure the building.
There are a number of police vehicles in the area of these schools. No further details are available at this time.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.