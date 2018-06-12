Three Regina schools currently in ‘Secure the Building’ protocol

Three schools in Regina’s north end are currently in a Secure the Building protocol in response to a social media message.

Police said it is unsure of the validity of the social media message, but for a precaution St. Peter’s, Archbishop M. C. O’Neill and Thom Collegiate are all in the Secure the Building protocol.

Secure the Building is a situation where it is believed a threat is currently outside the building, resulting in the decision to secure the school whereby all outside doors will be locked to secure the building.

There are a number of police vehicles in the area of these schools. No further details are available at this time.