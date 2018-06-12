Police asking public’s help to identify suspect in Gravenhurst knife attack

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a man in Gravenhurst.

According to Bracebridge OPP, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12, a man was assaulted at his home on Peter Street in the city.

Police say the unknown suspect approached the victim on his driveway, and assaulted him with a knife. The man sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police called the canine unit and the emergency response team to help conduct a search of the area, however, they were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.p3tips.com.