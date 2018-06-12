Guelph Storm release schedule for upcoming 2018-19 OHL season

Storm hockey will return to Guelph on Friday, September 21 for their 2018-19 home opener at the Sleeman Centre.

The Ontario Hockey League released its full schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday morning.

The Storm’s season will kick off in Windsor against the Spitfires on Thursday, September 20 before the Storm host the Sudbury Wolves the next evening.

Guelph will play most of their 34 home games on the weekend, with 20 games scheduled for Friday nights starting at 7:30 p.m., along with nine Sunday games and two Saturday games.

The Storm will host a matinee game for Family Day on Feb. 18 and play a pair of games on Wednesday nights.

Guelph’s first meeting with their Highway 7 rivals, the Kitchener Rangers, is on Oct. 19 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium before their rematch in the Royal City on Oct. 21.

The two teams will play each other eight times over the season.

Individual game tickets can be purchased starting Aug. 21 at the Guelph Storm box office located in the Old Quebec Street Shoppes.

Season tickets are already on sale for the upcoming season.

The entire 2018-19 schedule has been posted on the Storm’s website.