Effort continues to clean illegal dumpsite near Peachland

An effort to clean up an illegal dumping ground in the Central Okanagan is getting a helping hand.

On Tuesday, Tire Stewardship B.C. said it will be offering its assistance in helping clean up the mess located near Peachland.

The dumpsite, which was found in October by the Peachland Fire Dept., is located near the intersection of Highway 97 and the Okanagan Connector. Hundreds of tires had been dumped there, along with household waste, broken appliances and construction debris.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our services to the Regional District and the community surrounding this illegal dumpsite,” said Rosemary Sutton, executive director for Tire Stewardship B.C., in a press release. “Our program takes pride in knowing the tires will be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way and the area will be cleaned up for those who live in the area.”

It is not known who had been dumping the waste on the crown land. In May, 12 tonnes of garbage had been removed.

Global News video journalist Kelly Hayes, who visited the dumpsite on Tuesday morning, said there were approximately 400 tires.

“I’ve worked here for seven years and I think it’s one of the worst ones I’ve seen,” regional district waste reduction facilitator Cynthia Coates told Global Okanagan in April.

Tire Stewardship B.C. says it is a not-for-profit society that was formed in regards to the province’s tire recycling program.

The dumpsite clean-up was launched by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan with assistance from the Okanagan Forest Task Force, employees of nearby Gorman Bros. Lumber Mill and volunteers from nearby residences.

TSBC says it will help remove, transport, recycle and environmentally dispose of the tires.

According to TSBC, the tires will be reduced to crumbs of rubber, which will then be used to create a variety of products, such as athletic tracks and playground surfaces.