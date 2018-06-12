Delta police arrest alleged fire bug

Delta police have one man in custody on suspicion of arson, after a house was destroyed Sunday evening.

It happened in the 4600-block of Eagle Way on Tsawwassen First Nations land.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The homeowner was away at the time and no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, in Port Coquitlam, RCMP is asking for public’s help to find whoever set fire to grass and bushes around a fire hydrant near Chine Drive and Dixon Street.

The most recent fire was set in the early afternoon of May 30, and two other daytime fires set on May 21 may be related.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says while the motive is unclear, the fires were set at the time when cottonwood seeds were at their peak.

He says they could easily have spread the fire to nearby homes.