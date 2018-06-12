PHOTOS: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un’s historic summit in Singapore

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un completed a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore on Tuesday.

The pair met after tensions defined much of their relationship from the moment that Trump ascended to the Oval Office.

But on Tuesday, they struck a conciliatory tone, with Kim saying the past has presented “many obstacles” but that they “overcame all of them.”

“It’s going to be a great discussion and I think a tremendous success,” Trump said before they had a private conversation.

They concluded the day by signing documents whose contents were not immediately disclosed.

The pair were all smiles when they signed them, however.

