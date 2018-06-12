PHOTOS: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un’s historic summit in Singapore

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un completed a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore on Tuesday.
The pair met after tensions defined much of their relationship from the moment that Trump ascended to the Oval Office.
Coverage of the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore on Globalnews.ca:
Trump-Kim summit: ‘The world will see a major change’ – Kim, Trump sign documents
But on Tuesday, they struck a conciliatory tone, with Kim saying the past has presented “many obstacles” but that they “overcame all of them.”
“It’s going to be a great discussion and I think a tremendous success,” Trump said before they had a private conversation.
READ MORE: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un jointly sign undisclosed documents after historic meet and greet
They concluded the day by signing documents whose contents were not immediately disclosed.
The pair were all smiles when they signed them, however.
Here are some photos of the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore:
U.S. President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) walk towards each other to shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018.
EPA/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, reaches to shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
U.S. President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore.
EPA/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES
U.S. President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after lunch at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
In this image made from video provided by Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd, U.S. President Donald Trump shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, his presidential vehicle outside the Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd via AP
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their meeting at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via AP
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un looks at the news media during a photo session during a expanded bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
In this image made from video provided by Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd,, U.S. President Donald Trump, second from left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, fourth from right, arrive for a working lunch at Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
(Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd via AP)
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un arrive to sign a document to acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un sign documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump smiles next to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles next to U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via REUTERS
The motorcade of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un departs the Capella hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves Sentosa island following his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Singapore June 12, 2018.
REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The motorcade of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un departs Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
REUTERS/Edgar Su
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.