Scott Thompson: Why would Trump insult Trudeau?

In his short time in the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump has done nothing to hide his love of our traditional enemies while roughing up historic trusted allies.

Trump defended Russia with such passion early in his campaign and presidency that the term “bromance” was used to describe his relationship with Vladimir Putin.

We saw more of this at the recent G7 summit in Quebec, when Trump held firm on trade and tariff demands over the rest and seemed to relish in the pageantry of control.

In the end, a final communique was issued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau summarizing Canada’s position, and that seemed to be different than the president’s interpretation.

The typical Trump tweet that followed was nothing we haven’t seen before — quite the contrary.

For example, when Trump ranted about North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, he called him “little rocket man,” and promised to unleash “fire and fury” on him.

But to have the President of the United States of America verbally throw down our PM, calling him “dishonest” and “meek and mild,” is something no one expected.

The reasons are obvious, including sharing the longest unprotected border in the world.

So what is the advantage of Donald Trump picking a fight with not only Canada, but one of the most popular leaders in the world?

Even if it excites his base, it’s hardly worth the damage.

Despite what you may think of our PM’s politics, no one can deny his worldwide appeal, which is why many are coming to Trudeau’s defence.

But perhaps that is why Trump took a shot at him.

I know that sounds ridiculous, but in the world of The Donald, would you be surprised?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.