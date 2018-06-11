Starbucks Canada closes for anti-bias training

Starbucks stores across Canada closed on Monday to give its employees anti-bias training.

Eleven hundred stores shut down at 2 p.m.; will not return until Tuesday morning.

Employees to undergo learning session on race, bias and inclusion.

“This is about humanity. This is universal. None of us are immune,” said Michael Conway, president of Starbucks Coffee Canada.

Response on the street in Kelowna to the training session was overwhelmingly positive.