June 11, 2018 7:06 pm

Player celebrates win prematurely, gets second place at World Series of Poker

By Online Video Producer  Global News

An American poker player was dealt a difficult hand when he celebrated his victory before the final card was dealt.

Sang Liu, who thought the deck was stacked in his favour, leaped out of his seat and began dancing before the dealer had finished putting all the cards on the table.

Liu and Brazilian restaurateur Roberly Felicio had waded through 13,070 entries to make it to heads-up play at the World Series of Poker Colossus in Las Vegas.

Liu was just two cards away from a win and stood to win $1 million at the event on June 8.

As he was celebrating, Felicio spiked a three-outer on the river to stay alive and regain the chip lead.

A few hands later, Felicio won the Colossus bracelet — and the $1 million.

Liu had to settle for second place and $500,000.

