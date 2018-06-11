RCMP hosts bike rodeo at Westbank school

The RCMP’s First Nations Policing Unit hosted a safety workshop and bike rodeo at Sensisyusten House of Learning in Westbank on Friday, June 8.

Members of the RCMP’s FNPU, along with Dave Gibson of School District 23 and Cst. Sherri Lund of West Kelowna RCMP, spent time teaching and reminding the school’s nearly 70 students about cycling safety. After lunch, police officers then gave away two new bicycles that had been donated by the local RCMP detachment.

Brain Trust Canada also participated in the event, providing bike helmets to some of the students, as did Outbound Cycle, which volunteered to perform bicycle safety checks.

“It’s about being safe while riding their bikes in our community,” said Cpl. Mike Williams of the First Nations Policing Unit based out of West Kelowna. “Our main goal was to ensure that each of these students possessed a proper fitting helmet and that they knew the skills necessary to be safe on their bikes.”