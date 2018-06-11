Regina Riot searching for stolen uniforms

The Regina Riot football team is asking for help from the public after their team manager’s van was stolen last night with the team uniforms inside.

In a tweet, the team said the van is a 2016 white Chrysler Town and Country with a Riot sticker on the back window, although that has likely been removed.

The uniforms were inside two hockey bags, one is black and red and the other is a black and orange Koho bag.

The team said they believe the uniforms may have been ditched on the side of the road or in trash bins.

Please help! Our uniforms were in our team manager’s van, which was stolen last night. We are in search of two hockey bags – one is black and red and one is a black and orange KOHO bag. If you have seen these or our uniforms, please contact us. More info below. pic.twitter.com/RxRGc2qcX3 — Regina Riot Football (@ReginaRiot) June 11, 2018

If anyone finds the van, the Riot are asking you to call Regina police at 306-777-6500.

The Riots next game is on June 17 when they play the Edmonton Storm at Mosaic Stadium.