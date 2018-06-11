Hard work paying off for Kingston’s ‘Golden Girl,’ Anna Workman

Anna Workman is Kingston’s “Golden Girl.”

The 16-year old student at Kingston Collegiate Vocational Institute is back from Scarborough with two gold medals from the Ontario High School Track and Field championships.

Last Friday, Workman won the junior girls’ 800 metres and then on Saturday captured the 1,500 metres.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Workman, a grade 10 student at Canada’s oldest high school.

“It was a fun weekend and I’m really proud to win both my races.”

Winning at OFSSA is nothing new to Workman. Last year, in midget girls competition in Belleville, she won a gold medal in the 400- and 800-metre races. She also won a gold medal at the OFSSA cross-country championships in Pembroke.

Workman said years of training and hard work are starting to pay off.

“My coach Brent Statchel has guided and supported me throughout the process,” she said. “My family has always been there and of course my teammates who are always working out with me. It’s not just me — my success is definitely a team effort.”

Kingston-Area athletes won 11 medals during the three-day competition at York Lions Stadium.

Aailyah Edwards of Frontenac Secondary School won two silver medals in the junior girls triple jump and the 300-metre hurdles.

Also winning a silver medal was Napanee’s Carter Free, Anthony Bianchet of KCVI and Nathan Nowak of Regiopolis.

Bronze medal performances were recorded by Paige Hefferman and Jack Revell from Sydenham High School and Mavrick Snider from Bayridge Secondary School.

The Holy Cross Crusaders finished third in the open boys 4×400-metre relay race.

The team included Emmet Bravakis, McKendry Burtch, Max Taylor and Nick Santucci.

It was the same team that won bronze last year in Belleville.