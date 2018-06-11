Environment
June 11, 2018 6:34 pm
Updated: June 11, 2018 7:54 pm

Alberta government outlines spending of $10M flood prevention investment

WATCH: The Alberta government is demonstrating some new gear that will be on standby should another flood event threaten communities. As Sarah Offin reports, some of the money will be spent on rapid-deployment berms, sandbag machines and large water pumps to protect infrastructure, homes and businesses.

As the flood season is in full swing, the Alberta government outlined Monday how a $10 million investment for communities located near river basins will be spent to help them prepare for potential flooding.

Two million is allotted for short-term flood prevention and mitigation, $3 million will help add equipment to the provincial stockpile and $1 million will go to the City of Calgary for various mitigation projects.

The million dollars of funding will help Calgary finance equipment like high-volume water pumps and temporary flood barriers for the city a news release said.

In addition, 18 other communities received $10,000 to update their flood-readiness plans and submit proposals to the government for funding, 12 of which have been approved, the government said.

“It’s crucial that we support our communities across the province so they are ready to deal with emergencies and keep people and property safe. We’ve added equipment to our provincial flood stockpile and quickly identified communities that need a boost in their ability to prepare for flood emergencies,” said Shaye Anderson, minister of Municipal Affairs.

“This funding will help get critical projects and equipment up and running so that these communities are more prepared.”

The communities receiving funding are:

  • Clearwater County: $156,000
  • Municipal District of Foothills: $43,250
  • Municipal District of Big Horn: $30,000
  • Kananaskis Improvement District: $40,000
  • Mountain View County: $50,000
  • Municipality of Crowsnest Pass: $137,700
  • Rockyview County: $25,000
  • Town of Banff: $87,387
  • Town of Drumheller: $128,500
  • Town of Okotoks: $70,500
  • Town of Sundre: $13,780
  • Town of Whitecourt: $100,000

The rest of the funds can be used to help communities that are at risk with large-scale emergency mitigation in the event that there is an immediate flood risk.

