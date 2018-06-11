Winnipeg police show off blast from the past
Gun amnesty month is really on a roll after a nine pound cannonball was turned into Winnipeg Police this week.
In a tweet police said it was found by someone visiting York Factory in 1966.
York Factory, near the mouth of Hudson’s Bay, once served as a trading post. It is also the site of several military battles.
READ: Manitoba government wants you to turn in unwanted guns and ammunition to police
Manitobans have the month of June to safely turn in any firearms to police.
While a cannonball is unusual, there have been a few surprises this year.
READ: Manitoba police expected calls for guns during amnesty month, not bombs
Last week Portage La Prairie RCMP got a call about a bomb that had been stored in the home of a basement there.
It was not operational and was taken in by police.
If you want to participate, don’t just walk into a police station with a firearm. Call your local station and officers will arrange a time to come and pick up your guns and ammunition.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.