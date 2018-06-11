Winnipeg police show off blast from the past

Gun amnesty month is really on a roll after a nine pound cannonball was turned into Winnipeg Police this week.

This 9 pound exploding cannonball was turned in to our officers as part of gun amnesty month. It was recovered by a citizen in 1966 while visiting York Factory. The factory was an old trading post and the site of some naval battles between the French & English. pic.twitter.com/TbmLjv8gY0 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 11, 2018

In a tweet police said it was found by someone visiting York Factory in 1966.

York Factory, near the mouth of Hudson’s Bay, once served as a trading post. It is also the site of several military battles.

READ: Manitoba government wants you to turn in unwanted guns and ammunition to police

Manitobans have the month of June to safely turn in any firearms to police.

While a cannonball is unusual, there have been a few surprises this year.

READ: Manitoba police expected calls for guns during amnesty month, not bombs

Last week Portage La Prairie RCMP got a call about a bomb that had been stored in the home of a basement there.

It was not operational and was taken in by police.

If you want to participate, don’t just walk into a police station with a firearm. Call your local station and officers will arrange a time to come and pick up your guns and ammunition.