June 11, 2018 4:08 pm

Winnipeg police show off blast from the past

By Senior Anchor  Global News

This nine pound cannonball was turned into Winnipeg Police as part of gun amnesty.

Winnipeg Police Service
Gun amnesty month is really on a roll after a nine pound cannonball was turned into Winnipeg Police this week.

In a tweet police said it was found by someone visiting York Factory in 1966.

York Factory, near the mouth of Hudson’s Bay, once served as a trading post.  It is also the site of several military battles.

READ: Manitoba government wants you to turn in unwanted guns and ammunition to police

Manitobans have the month of June to safely turn in any firearms to police.

While a cannonball is unusual, there have been a few surprises this year.

READ: Manitoba police expected calls for guns during amnesty month, not bombs

Last week Portage La Prairie RCMP got a call about a bomb that had been stored in the home of a basement there.

It was not operational and was taken in by police.

If you want to participate, don’t just walk into a police station with a firearm. Call your local station and officers will arrange a time to come and pick up your guns and ammunition.

