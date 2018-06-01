Manitoba government wants you to turn in unwanted guns and ammunition to police

If you have a gun that you want to get rid of, the province wants you to call your local police detachment to come pick it up.

In partnership with police across Manitoba, the PC government has launched Gun Amnesty Month. For the entirety of June, you can arrange to have police collect your guns and ammo without worrying about getting in trouble with the law.

“Manitobans can be assured that police services will not recommend weapons-related charges that might otherwise apply at any other time of the year,” Commanding Officer of Manitoba RCMP Scott Kolody explained.

“This means that, if you’re a Manitoba resident with an unregistered firearm at home, and turn it in before June 30, you will not be charged. If you do not possess a valid firearms licence and turn in a firearm, you will not be charged.”

You could still face charges if it is determined the gun was used to commit a crime or was stolen.

It has been eight years since a province-wide gun amnesty was held. In 2007 and 2010, close to 600 guns combined were collected and destroyed. A Winnipeg Police amnesty in 2012 hauled in close to 1,200 weapons.

“When they’re returned, we render them safe and they’re run on a series of databases. We’ll collect the information, compare it, analyze it, and subsequently they’ll be destroyed,” Kolody said. “There will be very specific situations where some of these firearms might be historical, that can be utilized for training purposes or otherwise. We’ll assess every gun, every single item will be documented.”

Justice Minister Heather Stefanson explained the rationale behind the amnesty.

“We know that there are some Manitobans who have acquired firearms or ammunition that they don’t want, they don’t use, and may not have the proper authorization to own,” Stefanson said.

“Our government wants these guns to be disposed of safely before they are involved in an accident, lead to an injury, or are potentially stolen and used to commit a crime.”

Kolody was asked if he’s concerned that only law-abiding citizens will participate and that criminals will continue to hold onto guns.

“That’s a hard question to answer at this standpoint,” Kolody answered.

If you want to participate, don’t just walk into a police station with a firearm. Call your local station and officers will arrange a time to come and pick up your guns and ammunition.