Woman trying to flag down help hit and killed in central Alberta

A woman was struck and killed after she left the stranded vehicle she was a passenger in and tried to wave down help at the side of an Alberta highway.

At around 3:30 a.m., Innisfail RCMP were called to the area of Highway 42 and Range Road 251A in Red Deer County. Police said four people were travelling in a grey Dodge when it went off the road and became stuck in the ditch.

One of the passengers got out and was attempting to flag down a passing vehicle when she was struck by that vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police haven’t released the name of the victim. Police did not say whether there would be charges laid related to the crash.