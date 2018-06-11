Restaurant fire shuts down part of Stony Plain Road

A section of Stony Plain Road in west Edmonton was closed Monday morning due to a fire at a restaurant.

Firefighters were called at around 6 a.m. to 154 Street and Stony Plain Road, where smoke was seen billowing from the Moon Palace Restaurant.

As a result of the fire, Edmonton police said the eastbound and westbound lanes of Stony Plain Road between 154 and 155 streets were shut down.

Police said a one-block radius was expected to be closed for several hours.

Officers were on scene helping firefighters re-direct traffic.

As of 7 a.m., firefighters were still fighting the blaze.

— More to come…