June 11, 2018 9:11 am
Restaurant fire shuts down part of Stony Plain Road

Edmonton Fire Rescue firefighters were called to Moon Palace Restaurant on Stony Plain Road and 154 Street Monday morning. June 11, 2018.

A section of Stony Plain Road in west Edmonton was closed Monday morning due to a fire at a restaurant.

Firefighters were called at around 6 a.m. to 154 Street and Stony Plain Road, where smoke was seen billowing from the Moon Palace Restaurant.

As a result of the fire, Edmonton police said the eastbound and westbound lanes of Stony Plain Road between 154 and 155 streets were shut down.

Police said a one-block radius was expected to be closed for several hours.

Officers were on scene helping firefighters re-direct traffic.

As of 7 a.m., firefighters were still fighting the blaze.

— More to come…

