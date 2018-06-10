Girl Guide troupe rescued from Alouette Lake after high winds scrap canoe trip

It was a happy ending for a troupe of Vancouver Girl Guides who became stranded during a canoe trip on Alouette Lake Sunday.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue manager Rick Liang says his team was called around 1 p.m. to help nine people who’d become stranded near Moyer Creek.

“The winds had picked up overnight and they felt it was going to be a little too challenging for the kids to try and paddle back down the lake, so we launched two boats and [the] crew went up and successfully recovered them and brought them back to the boat launch,” he said.

Liang says one of the group’s two leaders was able to text for help when they realized they were in trouble.

He said the 12- to 16-year-old girls, who were on an overnight camping trip, were properly geared up and did everything they were supposed to.

“We returned everybody back home,” he said. “They’re safe warm and dry, they were well prepared, the leaders had all the right equipment, they did the right things, and it’s the kind of rescue we like to have, nice and successful.”

Liang said about half of his team’s search-and-rescue calls involve helping people on the water.