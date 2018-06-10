Fatal collision near Olds claims two lives

Olds RCMP continue to investigate a collision on Highway 2 near the Highway 27 overpass that claimed the lives of two people.

Police responded to the scene around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two people traveling in the same vehicle were pronounced dead on scene.

Three other occupants were taken to hospital by ground ambulance with undetermined injuries.

Police said the collision involved one vehicle which “left the road surface and came to rest against the overpass.”

An RCMP collision analyst is helping in the investigation.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene emergency in the Olds, AB area — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) June 10, 2018

Traffic is down to one lane and moving slowly in both directions.

The highway is expected to reopen Sunday afternoon once the scene has been cleared.

There’s no word on the ages of the victims.