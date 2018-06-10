Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Saskatchewan

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central and southern Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon and Regina, and parts of northern Saskatchewan.

A warm and unstable air mass over southern Saskatchewan will combine with a cold front moving in to trigger thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, some which could be severe.

READ MORE: Canada’s most modern weather radar station opens near Saskatoon

Environment Canada says any dangerous thunderstorms that develop could produce damaging winds, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury.

Strong wind gusts are capable of damaging buildings, downing trees and blowing large vehicles off of roads.

READ MORE: Semis flipped and barns levelled in Alberta after severe weather Saturday: Tilley fire chief

A number of severe thunderstorms rolled through the province on Sunday morning, with quarter-sized hail reported in the Unity area.

For the latest weather warning and conditions, download the SkyTracker weather app.

Severe thunderstorm watch for: