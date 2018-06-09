Churchill LRT Station closed due to police investigation

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, the City of Edmonton said a police investigation had shut down Churchill LRT Station.

“The service disruption could last several hours,” the city said in a news release.

Police said the investigation involves a fatality but that it is not a criminal investigation.

The city said replacement buses will take passengers between Central and Stadium stations on the Capital Line and between Central and MacEwan stations on the Metro Line.

Anyone going to the Rugby Canada game is asked to leave early and give themselves extra travel time to get to Commonwealth Stadium.

