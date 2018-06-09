Donald Trump says G7 leaders ‘fully understand’ his position on trade

President Donald Trump says the leaders of six of the world’s leading economies “fully understand where I am coming from” on trade.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Trump maintains that the U.S. has been taken advantage of, but says that “after many decades, fair and reciprocal Trade will happen!”

…U.S.A. Trade. They fully understand where I am coming from. After many decades, fair and reciprocal Trade will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Trump and the leaders of Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan met at a weekend summit in Quebec. He is now flying to Singapore for a summit with North Korea.

“The United States will not allow other countries to impose massive Tariffs and Trade Barriers on its farmers, workers and companies. While sending their product into our country tax free. We have put up with Trade Abuse for many decades — and that is long enough.”

Trump also tweets about having “great meetings and relationships” with the other leaders despite the tensions.