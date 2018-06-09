Assiniboine Park hosts annual Challenge for Life walk

Winnipeggers got a sweat on in an effort to fight cancer on Saturday.

The 11th annual Challenge for Life walk and workout took place at Assiniboine Park. Participants walked 20 kilometres through the park and also took part in a fitness work out. All funds raised go toward CancerCare Manitoba.

Organizers said there were just over 800 people who signed up this year.

READ MORE: Winnipeggers lace up in support of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

CancerCare Manitoba said nearly 7,000 Manitobans are diagnosed with cancer each year, about 19 people per day.

Since 2000, the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation has granted over $60 million to CancerCare Manitoba for cancer research and another $12 million for clinical trials to study new treatment options.