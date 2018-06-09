SIU investigating after break and enter near Ryerson campus

Toronto police say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate after a break and enter near the Ryerson campus area.

Police said they were called to the area of Mutual and Gould streets around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

They said suspects were still on scene upon their arrival and one person is in custody.

The SIU invoked their mandate in relation to the incident a short while later.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the area for a minor injury but could not confirm if it was related to the event.

Break and enter in progress, Mutual St near Gould St. Report that suspect(s) still on scene. Officers arrived and have one person in custody. @TPS51Div 1043017 ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 9, 2018