SIU investigating after break and enter near Ryerson campus

Toronto police say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate after a break and enter near the Ryerson campus area.
Police said they were called to the area of Mutual and Gould streets around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
They said suspects were still on scene upon their arrival and one person is in custody.
The SIU invoked their mandate in relation to the incident a short while later.
Toronto paramedics said they were called to the area for a minor injury but could not confirm if it was related to the event.
