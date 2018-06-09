Crime
June 9, 2018 11:30 am

SIU investigating after break and enter near Ryerson campus

By Web Writer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate after a break and enter near the Ryerson campus area.

Police said they were called to the area of Mutual and Gould streets around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

They said suspects were still on scene upon their arrival and one person is in custody.

READ MORE: Toronto teens charged after pursuit ends in collision; SIU investigating

The SIU invoked their mandate in relation to the incident a short while later.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the area for a minor injury but could not confirm if it was related to the event.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

break and enter toronto
Crime
Gould Street
Mutual Street
Ryerson Campus
SIU
Toronto
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News