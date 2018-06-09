Pedestrian killed following VIA-rail train collision in Ingersoll

Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a VIA Rail train in Ingersoll.

Police arrived to the area of McKeand Street, Ingersoll, at around 7:41 p.m. Friday, after receiving numerous reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a VIA rail train.

Police say the train was travelling westbound on CN Railway tracks at the time of the collision.

Upon arrival, police pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time until next of kin is notified.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation.