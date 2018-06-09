CBSA
Canada Border Services agents descend on Penticton home

A home on Heather Road in Penticton was targeted by Canada Border Services agents this week.

The address is owned by Paul Singla, a Penticton man who also lists the address as the headquarters of Singla Bros. Holdings Ltd., a construction company and landowner in the South Okanagan.

“The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) was involved in an enforcement action at a location in Penticton, British Columbia on June 7,” a statement issued by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said. “The CBSA conducts enforcement actions where necessary for Customs Act or Immigration and Refugee Protection Act contraventions.”

CBSA spokesperson Stefanie Wudel said no additional information will be shared at this time.

Global News has reached out to Singla for comment.

