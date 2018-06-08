Unemployment figures move slightly higher in Central Okanagan

Unemployment figures in Greater Kelowna rose slightly in May, according to figures released by Statistics Canada on Friday, but it remains below the national average.

The region’s unemployment rate was 5.0 per cent, up from 4.8 per cent in April. The national average in May was 5.8 per cent for the fourth consecutive month, while the unemployment rate in Vancouver was 4.1 per cent, the same it was in April. In Victoria, the rate fell to 3.9 per cent, down from 4.2 per cent in April.

Provincially, B.C.’s unemployment rate nudged downward to 4.8 per cent, down from 5.0 per cent. British Columbia has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, while Quebec, at 5.3 per cent, and Ontario, at 5.7 per cent, had the second- and third-best unemployment rates. Newfoundland had the worst at 14.5 per cent.

Nationally, Statistics Canada said the economy lost 7,500 jobs last month as full-time positions fell by 31,000. That was offset in part by a gain of 23,600 part-time jobs.