Evacuation order lifted for 14 homes in Sportsmans Bowl Road

Life will be returning to normal for 14 homes on Sportsmans Bowl Road near Oliver, B.C., after an evacuation order was rescinded Friday afternoon by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

According to a news release issued by the RDOS, “the threat of flooding in rural Oliver, in Electoral Area C, has been reduced. The potential danger to life, health and property damage has declined.”

However, the evacuation order was not fully lifted; it’s only been amended, as five homes are still under evacuation order.

The RDOS noted that the evacuation order may need to be reissued in the future if deemed necessary, the process will recommence.

Sportsmans Bowl Road was scheduled to open single lane, alternating traffic late Friday afternoon.

