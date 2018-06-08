Fatal assault on senior outside Vancouver Costco leads to manslaughter charge

A man has been charged with manslaughter in an alleged assault on a senior that turned fatal outside a Vancouver Costco last December.

The altercation took place outside the Costco on Expo Boulevard just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 20, said the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

It left 86-year-old Orlando Ocampo with a serious head injury.

He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries on January 11.

Police detained a suspect within hours of the incident, but later released him.

Vancouver police now say 58-year-old Thomas Stephen Toth of Vancouver has been charged with manslaughter in the death.

Toth has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.

According to the VPD, there have been nine homicides in the city in 2018.