Water-main break leads to detours to Sacré-Coeur Hospital

A water-main break in Ahuntsic is creating major traffic snags for people who need to get to the emergency room at Sacré-Coeur Hospital.

The entrance to the hospital’s emergency room is only accessible for drivers heading west on Gouin Boulevard until further notice.

While the boulevard is blocked off to traffic at O’Brien Boulevard, police officers stationed there will allow people on their way to the ER to go through the barriers.

The hospital’s main entrance can only be accessed by Gouin Boulevard East.

The pipe burst on Gouin Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Thursday, right in front of the hospital.

The detours for the hospital will be in place until further notice.