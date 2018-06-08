The great wall of Penticton must comply with local bylaws, city says

Some substantial changes are coming to what has been dubbed locally as the “great wall of Penticton.”

The 7.2-metre retaining wall was built by property owner Wade Wagstaff of Grizzly Excavating on the property line of 2753 Evergreen Drive and 2764 Cedar Road.

It’s in the Avery Heights subdivision, currently under construction.

Wagstaff did not have the proper building permit to build the wall on the property line, which he told city council was an honest mistake.

It drew the ire of neighbouring property owner Hugo Deuschle.

Trudy Deuschle, Deuschle’s daughter-in-law, said he was most concerned about the precedent that would be set if city hall allowed the property owner to violate local bylaws.

“This neighbour felt that that wall was very obtrusive and took away from his property value,” Penticton city councilor Helena Konanz said.

Penticton city council denied the property owner’s variance request this week, stating that Wagstaff will have to comply with city bylaws.

“It’s the cart before the horse,” Konanz said. “You’re supposed to get a building permit first.”

Konanz believes the violation of the rules was not intentional.

“I really believe that, talking with the owner, that it was a mistake that was made,” said Konanz. “I don’t think anyone could believe that someone would try to hide this wall.”

Council’s decision means an expensive rebuild for the property owner. The retaining wall must be constructed with setbacks, although the height will stay the same.

Trudy Deuschle applauded council’s decision, telling Global Okanagan that councilors made the right decision and sent a message to the development community.

“We feel for him because this is going to be very expensive to fix,” Konanz said, “but in the end, we need to follow our bylaws.”