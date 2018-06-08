Three election wins for Todd Smith, first time sitting as member of government

Bay of Quinte riding MPP-elect Todd Smith has a lot to celebrate. He’s won his third consecutive election and for the first time he’ll be sitting as a member of the ruling Ontario government.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of government,” said Smith. “They say that your worst day in government is better than your best day in opposition.”

He also won by his largest margin in his political career. Smith took 48 per cent of the vote and he also beat his nearest competitor, NDP candidate Joanne Belanger, by 6.000 votes.

Smith wasn’t the only known politician in the riding’s race.

Representing the Liberals was long-time municipal Prince Edward County politician and mayor Robert Quaiff, who seems to have been caught in the “anybody but the Liberals” sentiment this election, finishing in third position.

Quaiff says he plans to see out his term as mayor but hasn’t committed to running again in this fall’s municipal election.

“I want to sit down with my family and I want to see what they think is best for me, what’s best for our family and we’ll make that decision in the next couple of days.”

With a total of 76 seats, the PCs picked 49 new seats this election, making Smith one of the more experienced Conservatives that will be sitting at Queen’s Park.

When asked if he sees a cabinet position in his future under Doug Ford, Smith says he’ll serve in any way the leader sees fit.

“When he puts his cabinet together, obviously I would love to be a part of that team. Even if I’m not, I want to play an integral role in ensuring good things happen for Bay of Quinte.”

Smith supported Christine Elliott during the PC leadership race. Appointing the Bay of Quinte politician to cabinet could be seen as an act of unity as the party takes the helm of Canada’s most populated province.