Federal government promises $1.8M for Edmonton’s Jerry Forbes Centre for Community Spirit

In a joint announcement Friday morning, the province and the federal government announced a $1.8 million investment in the Jerry Forbes Centre for Community Spirit.

The centre will create a hub office for non-profit organizations that allows them to work together to share not only some of the largest financial burdens these groups face, but will also allow them to combine forces and work in a collaborative nature.

“I am thrilled that the Government of Canada is helping make this important community project a reality for Edmontonians,” federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi said.

“The Jerry Forbes Centre for Community Spirit will make it easier for non-profit groups to collaborate on innovative programming and play a major role in bringing the community together in the spirit of learning and mutual support.”

Jerry Forbes Centre executive director Max Scharfenberger said the announcement was a long time in the making.

“We’ve been working with the federal government for 10 years to see how we might be able to fit into their funding model and it’s absolutely fantastic that Minister Sohi was able to find some way to support the project.”

The province has already donated a total of $5 million to assist with the purchase and upgrades of the facility.

“By turning this empty warehouse into affordable, collaborative office spaces, we are enabling its tenants, the non-profit organizations, to focus on what matters most,” provincial Minister of Infrastructure Sandra Jansen said.

Once complete, more than 20 non-profit organizations will soon call the Jerry Forbes Centre home, including 630 CHED Santas Anonymous who officially moved in in 2016.

– With a file from Kyle Morris, Global News Radio 880 Edmonton