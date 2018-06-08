Armed cop ‘intimidated’ by Global News reporter at G7 protests, asks her to move

A Global News reporter was asked to move by a police officer as she was covering the protests opposing the G7 Summit; he alleged she was “intimidating” him.

Friday morning, Global reporter Raquel Fletcher and videojournalist Jean-Vincent Verville were positioned near the G7 protests.

Verville asked Fletcher, “How long until we go live [in the newscast]?”

As she began to answer, the officer, dressed in riot gear complete with a gas mask, a shield and an automatic rifle, leaned in to tell her, “You’re intimidating me.”

“We’re not intimidating you,” Verville can be heard saying multiple times, as the cops start gesturing for them to move.

“Let’s go, let’s move,” several cops insisted, physically moving the team and their bodyguard.

“We’re on the sidewalk, why can’t we stay here?” Fletcher asked, before exclaiming, “hey, stop,” as the officer grabbed her arm.

The bodyguard escorted her away as the officers continued to approach them, getting closer and closer.

“Move back, move back, thank you,” they can be heard saying.

“We’re not protesters,” Verville argued.

The free speech zone in La Malbaie at the #G7Charlevoix pic.twitter.com/rkxse991ps — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) June 8, 2018

“You just have to go back to where the other journalists are,” one officer said.

Fletcher can be heard talking to the show’s producer. “We’re live in 90 seconds,” she said, as the officers finally dispersed.

Protests all weekend

Friday is expected to be a day of unrest in Quebec City, with at least three other demonstrations anticipated against the G7 Summit.

The biggest demonstration of the day is expected to start at 3 p.m. just outside the National Assembly.

There is concern among city officials that the demonstration could turn violent.

Three police lines block small anti G7 protest in Beauport neighbourhood in Quebec City pic.twitter.com/mACvQNZmtY — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 8, 2018

World leaders from the seven most industrialized countries are in Quebec City for the 44th G7 Summit.

The forum brings together seven countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States — that have the largest advanced economies in the world, representing more than 62% of the globe’s net wealth.

Most of the delegations will be staying in Quebec City, but the leaders and their immediate delegations will be in the Charlevoix region, where the summit is taking place Friday and Saturday.

