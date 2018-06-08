Historic King Edward Hotel to re-open after Calgary Stampede

Ten years after it was forced to close, Calgary’s historic King Edward Hotel will re-open full time on July 20. The building was condemned in 2004 and was torn down, brick-by-brick, in 2013 — with each one being numbered and kept for restoration.

In 2008, the revitalizing of East Village lead to the National Music Center acquiring the “Eddy” and the rebuilding process eventually began. It was reassembled to honour the original plans and return it to its 1905 glory.

The $191-million project was the cornerstone for the redevelopment of the East Village, according to Susan Veres, vice president of the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation.

“It actually kick-started the vision for the East Village and you can see what the East Village has become today,” Veres said.

At it’s peak, the King Eddy was a premier location for world class blues musicians to gather and perform.

Over the past few years, the location has remained a hot spot for pop-up music, especially during the ten days of the Calgary Stampede.

Veres is excited for the King Eddy to be fully operational and says it will not only honour its blues past — but will also continue to showcase local and national artists of all genres.

In a tweet the King Edward announced the lineup for this years Bell Live Series, to take place July 6 to 15 during Stampede.

NEWS RELEASE: 2018 Bell Live Series at the King Eddy lineup announced! AND *drumroll* #KingEddyYYC will then re-open as a permanent live music venue, bar and restaurant with regular hours beginning on July 20.

Headliners include The Abrams, Karac Hendriks, Tim Hus and Lauren Mayell among others, according to the National Music Centre’s website.

The rooftop patio will also be open daily during stampede from 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., depending on weather. It will be closed for private events July 6, 12 and 13, according to the King Edward.

The hotel will be open seven days a week as a permanent live music venue, bar and restaurant with regular hours starting after Stampede.

